Unsung Hero: Lisa Harshbarger

MISSOULA — “I just do it because it's things that I want to do that I'm passionate about. So it's very humbling to feel that I have so many people in my life that care about me,” Lisa Harshbarger, an administrative assistant for First Step at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, said.

Harshbarger is a mother of three and works with children and sexual assault survivors.

“I've always wanted kids to be healthy and protect them, but it became much more of a focus when I became a mom. And there was a job opportunity that came up and I got tired of hoping things would be better or hoping that someone would do something and decided that it was time for me to get into the work and give it a try. And try to be a part of the solution rather than hoping that it gets better,” Harshbarger said.

Harshbarger says that while the work may be difficult, it’s well worth the hardship.

“It is an honor to hold space for people in some of the most traumatic periods of their life. And to be able to do that, it's very special and it does take a certain kind of person to be able to do it. It is hard work, but it's very rewarding,” Harshbarger said.

In addition to her work at First Step, Harshbarger also fosters cats through Animeals.

“Animeals had an orientation. And I was like, I'm just gonna do it. And again, it's the same, like, instead of hoping things change, I'm like, I'm gonna be part of it. It's time to be part of it,” Harshbarger said.

Overall, Harshbarger says that if someone wants to make a change, they should step in.

“If someone wants things to change, to be a part of it and just jump in and you don't have to do it all but you can just do one thing,” Harshbarger said.