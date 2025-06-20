Unsung Heroes: Cassidy and Clifford Kipp dedicated to Northwest Montana non-profits

KALISPELL — They are the backbone of our communities and often they're overlooked and not thanked enough for their service.

Volunteers fill many roles from fire captains to youth sports coaches and that's why MTN talked with Unsung Heroes Clifford and Cassidy Kipp, who are all in when it comes to non-profit work.

"I have a long-standing history of wanting to impact good in the place that I'm from," Cassidy Kipp said.

“I'm guilty of saying yes too many times," Clifford Kipp added.

Watch to hear from Clifford and Cassidy Kipp:

Cassidy and Clifford Kipp dedicated to Northwest Montana non-profits

Ranging from the Flathead County Agency on Aging board to the Montana Governor's Office Community Service Commission, the couple is committed to making an impact.

Cassidy helps people find housing in Kalispell while Clifford works to maintain wildlife habitats in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

“It's neat because we do stand side by side with each other with our nonprofit endeavors," Cassidy shared.

In the city, Cassidy Kipp works for the Community Action Partnership of Northwest Montana.

“We're an anti-poverty agency. We've been around since 1976 to help people gain the tools needed for self-sufficiency," Cassidy told MTN.

Spanning beyond Flathead County, she also works in Lincoln County.

“We're also in the process of building 24 low-income units up in Libby. They're funded through low-income housing tax credits and through a lot of work and coordination with important community partners," Cassidy explained.

Stewarding in the forests, Clifford Kipp directs the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation.

“Oh, I mean, the Bob Marshall Wilderness complex is iconic. It's all about providing recreational access as well as conserving that piece of ground, the air, the water quality, the habitat for generations to come," Clifford stated.

Additionally, he's on the soccer field sidelines coaching for Flathead Valley United.

“Our son Walker plays with the club, and so it's an opportunity to kind of witness what he's up to. I'm also a soccer fan, a soccer player, so it's a way to be involved in the sport and be helpful at the same time," Clifford shared.

The non-stop effort for non-profits is why they were honored as Whitefish Credit Union’s Unsung Heroes.

“I also love that I get to do it with my husband, you know, after 20 years of partnership with him," Cassidy said.

“It doesn't happen without the concerted effort of people who are willing to give up themselves and it's great to be a part of that,” Clifford said.