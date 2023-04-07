"If You Give a Child a Book" campaign returns to Lowell Elementary School in Missoula

MISSOULA - It was another exciting day for us at KPAX as we got to hand out dozens and dozens of free books to the students at Lowell Elementary School on Friday.

Jill Valley and reporter Emily Brown spent time with the students and give them the exciting news they were going home today with a free copy of Dave Pilkey's latest edition in the Dog Man series.



This year, the Scripps Howard Foundation gave away its one millionth book as part of its literacy campaign.

The kids got free books earlier this year, but author Dave Pilkey donated 25,000 copies of his newest graphic novel to the students, so they got this additional book to take home.

One student told us “this made his day” and another told us he wanted this book so badly because he loves the series and now, he has his own copy.