Fashion over rain coats: Day two Zootown Festival

The forecast isn’t stopping the fashion as the Zootown festival kicks off the second day.

The festival is attracting hundreds of people from across the country, which means it is time for festival fashion to hit the dance floor.

“I wanted fun, I wanted country,” Valluu Tran, traveled from Colorado to channel her inner cowgirl.

The weather made quite the turn around for the festival Saturday, and many are tossing their rain coats and dressing their best for a night of good music.

“I wanted something flowy, something I can dance in, but still be really comfortable and cure,” Tran said.

As headline Kasey Musgraves takes the stage, cowgirl boots and hats filled the field.

“We’re just here to look cute and live our best lives,” Kayln Young and Michelle Menzor, made the trip from Colorado to the big sky state for the festival.

Not only does festival and fashion make a match, so does festival and friends.

“I had the esthetic in mind, based on what my friends are wearing and based on the aesthetic of the festival,” Sarah Zutter who came with a group of friends said getting ready for the festival took some effort.

The best part about concert attire is there are no limits.

“Being able to wear something that you wouldn’t wear on your normal day to day,” Meghan Gladly & Emily Grover from Utah said, “Something your more scared to wear, or something sitting in the back of your closet.”