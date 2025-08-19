Planning board meeting set for old Lolo School subdivision development

LOLO — Continuing coverage on the development planned for the old Lolo School property.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board will hear the Belltower Subdivision proposal during a Tuesday, August 18 public hearing.

Developer MCG Vines is looking to transform the 33.75-acre property of the old Lolo School into 56 single-family lots, one commercial lot, and one extra lot with no immediate plans.

Water and sewer limitations halt any further development for the time being.

The Belltower subdivision would be a Planned Unit Development, which means there will be mixed land uses and increased parkland at just under 17 acres.

Two old school buildings will remain and be preserved, including the Old Lolo School House.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Sophie Moiese Room at Missoula County Courthouse Annex and virtually via teams.

Click here for more information or to make a public comment.