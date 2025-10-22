Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NorthWestern Energy, Friends of the Children collecting winter coats for Missoula youth

Northwestern Energy has partnered with Friends of the Children in Missoula for the Share the Warmth campaign, collecting gently used or new winter gear for youth in the community.
MISSOULA — As colder weather settles in across Missoula, it's the perfect time to clean out that old coat in the closet and help local children in need stay warm this winter.

NorthWestern Energy has partnered with Friends of the Children in Missoula for the Share the Warmth campaign, collecting gently used or new winter gear for youth in the community.

"Friends of the children are about trying to deal with generational poverty, with the kids that they support and this is just one way we can make sure these kids are safe, warm and prepared for [the] winter months," Todd Rahr of NorthWestern Energy told MTN.

The Share the Warmth campaign will collect winter coats, gloves and other cold-weather gear through the middle of November.

Donations can be dropped off at NorthWestern Energy's location at 1903 South Russell Street during business hours.

The partnership aims to ensure local children have access to proper winter clothing as temperatures drop across western Montana.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

