Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in a case that could impact hundreds of Libby asbestos lawsuits on Tuesday. Two families won $8 million from BNSF after their loved ones died of mesothelioma, but the railroad is now appealing based on federal transportation law protections. (Read the full story)

This November, Missoula County voters will decide on a permanent infrastructure levy that would generate $1.8 million annually to repair deteriorating roads and bridges. The county manages 444 miles of roads and 132 bridges, many of which are in poor condition. The levy, that would cost the average taxpayer around $26 per year — would prioritize improvements to Big Flat Road, Pattee Canyon Road and Blue Mountain Road. (Read the full story)

Dave's Hot Chicken is opening up shop at Mod Pizza's old location in Missoula after it had a successful opening at its Billings location. Dave's offers everything from sandwiches to sliders and cheese fries to slaw — with a heat scale rating from none to reaper. Currently in the process of hiring, the restaurant plans on opening by Nov. 14. (Read the full story)