KALISPELL — The Greater Valley Health Center has a new home at 1935 Third Avenue East in Kalispell, and on Wednesday, the ribbon was officially cut.

Watch the full story:

Greater Valley Health Center opens new facility in Kalispell

Greater Valley Health Center has been serving patients in the Flathead Valley since 2007 and has experienced immense growth since then, creating the need for a new building to meet its needs.

"We had definitely outgrown the building that we were in, and this allows us all to be in the same space, and as witnessed by their excitement, they're enjoying it," said Greater Valley Health Center CEO Mary Sterhan.

From going independent to funding the project, the process toward building the new facility was long.

"We've been working on this really since we separated with the county in 2021, began building it in 23, were able to get some financing in 2024 and finish it. We just started seeing patients here on September 29th," Sterhan said.

Now in a brand new building, the Greater Valley Health Center is a one-stop shop for primary care, dentistry, and behavioral care needs, making it more accessible to the surrounding communities.

"Everybody has had really great feedback, and they love the new facility; they love that everything is under one roof. Everything is just accessible here now and so patients are really recognizing that and they love that," said Marlana Samples, Greater Valley Health Center patient navigator and outreach manager.

Now that the building is in place, the Greater Valley Health Center's main goal is to expand its reach across the Flathead Valley.

"We're really hoping we can continue those outreach efforts. We're getting a mobile clinic; it's arriving in early November. We know that there's more need out in the community and we'd really like to be able to do that," Sterhan said.