Stay safe during Western Montana’s bitter cold weather

MISSOULA — While the cold weather continues to stick around here in Western Montana, it's important to avoid getting frostbite or hypothetic when outside.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends keeping your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers covered.

Additionally, when going outside, remember to bring a scarf or knit mask to cover your face and mouth. You should use a hat to keep their heads warm and a water-resistant coat is also recommended to keep the rest of the body warm.

Mittens of gloves are also important to keep your fingers warm, and lastly, water-resistant boots to keep your feet warm. It's also recommended to have several layers of loose-fitting clothing.



Those at the highest risk for frostbite or hypothermia are:

Older adults without proper food or clothing or heating.

People who stay outdoors for long periods of time.

People who are unhoused, hikers, or hunters.

People who drink alcohol in excess or use illicit drugs.

Babies who are sleeping in cold rooms.

Hypothermia, which often occurs when temperatures get colder than 40 ° freezing, is more common when someone is outside in cold temperatures and gets cold, the person can then get chilled.

In adults, hypothermia can present as shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness. In infants, it can present as bright red cold skin and low-energy.

It’s also important to note that if a person’s body temperature gets below 95°, they should get medical attention immediately.

Some signs to watch out for when it comes to frostbite:



Skin may be red or painful is the first sign.

Skin could look white or grayish-yellow if frostbite continues.

Skin can also start to feel unusually firm or waxy.

Experiencing numbness.

If you or someone you know is experiencing either frostbite or hypothermia, it’s important to get them treated right away.

Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Get the person into a warm room or shelter.

Remove any weather clothing.

Warm the person under dry layers of blankets and clothing.

The CDC recommends that people who are experiencing frostbite not walk on their feet or toes with frostbite, and don’t use a fireplace, heat late radiator, stove, heated blanket, or pad for warming. Finally, don’t massage any areas with frostbite.