Algae in the Clark Fork River not responsible for Missoula animal deaths

MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department has told MTN News they have determined that at this time no animal deaths can be attributed to algae in the Clark Fork River.

The initial concern came from a social media post that stated a Missoula resident’s dogs had died shortly after playing in the river.

This prompted the health department to investigate Jacob’s Island Dog Park and test the waters at Harper’s Bridge.

Every test for toxic algal blooms in these areas came up negative in these areas.

The health department advises that any water that looks like green paint — or has an unusual smell — should be avoided.

People should contact their doctor or veterinarian if they or their pet have been exposed to toxic water.

Toxic algal blooms can also have a short lifespan so a toxic site may test negative for toxic algae a few hours later.