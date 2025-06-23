Missoula Marathon bringing economic boost to local economy

MISSOULA — The 2025 Missoula Marathon is set to make a significant economic impact on the local economy this weekend, with last year's event generating $4 million for the area.

More than 7,500 participants will hit the pavement for this year's event, representing all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and eight countries, including Germany, Uganda, Mexico, and Poland.

The marathon has become a major tourism draw for Missoula, with 57% of runners — almost 3,700 people — coming from outside the local area.

The logistics for the event are impressive: 40 buses will transport runners to the starting lines on Sunday morning, and more than 330 portable toilets have been set up along the route.

Runners will have access to 15 aid stations offering water, Powerade, and first aid assistance.

Safety remains a priority with 50 law enforcement and emergency medical response personnel on standby throughout the event.

Sunday's run marks the culmination of months of training for 244 people who have been preparing since January through Run Wild Missoula's half and full marathon training classes.

Three dedicated athletes have earned the title of "legacy runners" by participating in every Missoula Marathon since its inception in 2007.

The men's full marathon course record stands at 2:20:27, set in 2014. This year, Mark Messmer returns, aiming for an unprecedented sixth marathon title.

Winners of both the full and half marathons will compete for a prize purse of $6,150 plus $950 in potential bonuses.

Beyond the competition, the marathon serves as a platform for community fundraising. Youth Homes Montana hopes to raise $100,000 through this year's race.

The event also promotes workplace wellness, with 24 teams participating in the 5K Workplace Wellness Challenge at Saturday's Tony Banovich 5K.

More than 45 vendors will showcase their products at the Runner's Expo in Caras Park throughout the weekend.

The success of the Missoula Marathon relies heavily on community support, with more than 600 local volunteers filling over 800 positions to ensure the event maintains its reputation as one of the nation's premier races.

