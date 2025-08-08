Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, August 8, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A training row on Flathead Lake turned tragic when 58-year-old James Ventura Dominguez, known as Dingo, went missing after his team's boat capsized on July 15. While his teammates were rescued, Dingo remains unaccounted for. Lake County Search and Rescue and other agencies have searched the area near Polson but have scaled back efforts as they await specialized equipment. (Read the full story)

Highway 93 has experienced several fatalities and a recently cut $75 million grant for safety improvements. Despite this setback, officials plan to move forward with enhancements — allocating $10 million for planning improvements. They remain hopeful about securing additional funding in the future to ensure the projects are completed. (Read the full story)

On Thursday, the Missoula Montana Airport celebrated the grand opening of the MSO Marketplace and MSO Taphouse — expanding food and beverage options for travelers. Deputy Director Tim Damrow said construction is set to wrap up by September and that Phase 3 will include new gates. (Read the full story)

