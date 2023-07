KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation reports both lanes of Highway 2 near Glacier International Airport in Kalispell are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports it is a fatal crash, but does not elaborate on the number of deaths or other injuries.

MDT says to expect delays in the area of mile marker 131 and to watch for emergency personnel.

The alert came in Monday evening just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.