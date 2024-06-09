34th annual Bitterroot Day returns to Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot plant is a staple in Montana but not everyone knows its cultural and historical significance and that’s why people gather in Hamilton once a year to learn about the state flower.

What started as a fundraiser for the Ravalli County Museum, has now become an educational opportunity for people in Hamilton.

Bitterroot Day is a celebration of a plant that helped stop a famine among the Native people and is now a sacred symbol for those like Nadia Adams who grew up hearing this story.

“So it saved our people it saved our babies so when I call myself [Salish] it means so much more than just a flower or a plant or a root,” Adams said.

“The memories within each root are so deep it’s unexplainable.”

Michelle Nowling, who works at the Museum says Bitterroot Day is also a time for everyone to learn about the people who originally lived there.

“With so many new people moving into the Bitterroot Valley and into Montana, we want them to be aware of that cultural heritage of the Salish people the Nez Perce tribe the Coeur d'Alene tribe,” Bowling said.

“All the other tribes that are local and to understand the consequences of them being pushed off their land a hundred plus years ago.”

One of the ways the museum shows the land's cultural heritage is by inviting dancers from local tribes to perform in front of everyone in attendance.

Adams is one of the dancers who participated in the dancing and she says this display shows the people more than just good choreography.

“I think first and foremost educating people that we were moved from this homeland to our reservation now is a big priority, also showing that native people are still here and we walk amongst you and we have everything that you have and also we still are rich within our culture.”

The Ravalli County Museum’s next big event will be Apple Day on October 5.