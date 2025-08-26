COLUMBIA FALLS - It’s hard to believe, but school is officially back in session this week for a number of school districts in Western Montana.

Tuesday was the first day for Deer Park School in Columbia Falls.

“It’s emotional, but Deer Park is a really great school, so super happy to have them here,” said Deer Park School mother Mercedes Wiebelhaus.

Wiebelhaus had a busy morning dropping off her sixth grade student, Paisley and first grade student, Charley.

“Yeah, she likes to get all done up and lunch boxes, you know, the night before and we did make some muffins to have some nice snacks this week,” added Wiebelhaus.

Check out the first day of classes at the historic Deer Park School:

Big smiles for first day of class at Deer Park School in Columbia Falls

A total of 175 students will be attending the kindergarten through eighth grade school this year.

Incorporated in 1886, Deer Park is the oldest school operating in Flathead County.

“I mean, it’s a cool little building, it’s got great faculty, the whole property, the whole history, everything is great, the kids love it,” said Deer Park School mom Kylee Guymon.

Guymon dropped her three daughters off for their first day of class.

She said she couldn’t tell who was more excited to start the school year, mom or the kids.

“A little bit of both, I think the fourth grader now knows she’s not quite as excited, she’s excited for the friends, I’m excited that maybe my house will stay a little bit cleaner longer, but that’s about how our morning went,” said Guymon.

It was the first day of kindergarten for Guymon's daughter, Tayte.

“I remember dropping my 4th grader off to kindergarten for the first day, and I just know that she’s going to be in good hands and that makes it a little easier for drop-off.”