University of Montana homecoming returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - The University of Montana is celebrating homecoming this weekend with a full lineup of Griz Spirit events.

Friday at 8 p.m., fans can gather in front of Main Hall for a bonfire, fireworks and the lighting of the "M."

Coach Bobby Hauck and the Grizzly football team will join the marching bands, spirit squad and Monte for the festivities.

Saturday at 10 a.m., the homecoming parade kicks off from downtown Missoula.

The parade, which celebrates 1995 retro vibes with vintage copper, silver and gold colors, starts at the X's across Beartracks Bridge and onto University Avenue.

Look for the KPAX float...we will be handing out Sweet Palace taffy!!

