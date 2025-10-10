Missoula man charged with hate crime after assault motivated by victim's Jewish identity

MISSOULA - A man who was arrested earlier this week in Missoula has been charged with felony Malicious Intimidation or Harassment Relating to Civil or Human Rights.

Missoula police were called to the 1100 block of West Broadway at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported assault and arrived to find a male bleeding from the face after being assaulted.

MTN News

Officers obtained a description of a suspect who had left the area and located a man matching the suspect's description a short distance away. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Michael Cain.

"Statements and other evidence obtained by officers on scene substantiated probable cause that Cain had assaulted the victim and that the assault had been motivated by the victim's religious, ethnic or cultural [idenitity] of belonging to the Jewish religious community," a news release states.

Cain was taken to the Missoula jail, where he was held on the charge of Malicious Intimidation or Harassment Relating to Civil or Human Rights. Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the Missoula County Attorney’s Office has since charged Cain with the offense.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300. People who wish to report a bias-related incident that occurred in Missoula can do so here.

"The Missoula Police Department respects the civil rights of all citizens and thoroughly investigates all reports of bias or hate crimes," the release states.