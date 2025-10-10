Hope Rescue Mission is bringing conversations about homelessness to community members far and wide

MISSOULA - Across the country, those who are homeless or unhoused struggle on a day-to-day basis, and resources to assist are often in short supply.

But Hope Rescue Mission, a Missoula-based non-profit, is trying to bring awareness to the struggles many face.

“We really think a basic tool is the education of our community about what's going on. It's not just a sector of people that we want to wall off and get rid of,” said Hope Rescue Mission executive director Jim Hicks.

In observance of World Homeless Day, Hope Rescue Mission hosted conversations on a bench to bring awareness to our neighbors who are homeless and unhoused.

“It could be our elected officials, some of our clients, some of our staff, some that walked by, just talking about this issue of being unhoused and how they might be able to move forward,” said Hicks.

Hicks says that a large part of Hope Rescue Mission’s work revolves around making incremental steps to help someone get off the street.

“Big map is street, shelter, recovery, stability. So the shelter part is they come in off the street. We have wraparound services helping them to move forward, getting a job, getting IDs, getting connected with their social services,” explained Hicks.

Hicks also says that the goal of the conversations on a bench, which lasted for eight hours on Friday, is to bring awareness to those on the streets and bring humanity to them. Oftentimes, a great weight comes with living on the streets.

“I interviewed a guy this morning that has been homeless. To watch him come in, and I asked him, what is a big issue about being homeless? And he said the amount of shame that you carry, it's just all over you,” retold Hicks.

Hicks said that the biggest challenge they face is funding, so if you’re interested in donating, head to Hope Rescue Mission’s webpage.