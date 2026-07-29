City of Missoula poised to purchase land for new fire station 6

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is now poised to purchase roughly two acres of land for a new fire station, funded in part by the fire levy passed in 2024.

Station 6 will potentially be located on 3rd Street in front of the Lifelong Learning Center, where the old Coca-Cola facility used to sit.

Missoula Fire Department Chief Lonnie Rash says that location is the best fit for the city, with the location bringing the potential to help further the department’s goals of a four-minute response time.

MTN NEWS Missoula Fire Department Chief Lonnie Rash says the location is the best fit for the city, with the potential to help further the department's goal of a 4-minute response time.

The estimated cost of the land purchase is roughly $2 million, with the majority of the funds coming from the fire levy.

The final purchase agreement will go to the city council this coming Monday, after which further planning will be done for the station's design.

The completion of the station is still years out, with the city hoping that construction will be completed in late 2029.