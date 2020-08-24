10 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 10 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead. An additional 18 new cases were reported on Thursday.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Monday morning there are currently 115 active cases.

To date, a total of 490 total cases have been recorded. There have been 3`72 recoveries and four deaths in Flathead County.

A fourth COVID-19 related death was reported on Saturday with the Flathead City-County Health Department stating the individual was residing in a long-term care facility where an outbreak has been identified.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.