108 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show an additional that Flathead County has added 108 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has risen from 1,776 on Tuesday to 1,804.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded to date now stands at 5,373. The number of recoveries has risen to 3,542 while 27 deaths have been reported.

There are 25 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD, down from the 34 reported on Tuesday.

A closer look at the numbers shows 739 active cases are being reported in Kalispell, 129 in Whitefish and 123 in Columbia Falls.

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.