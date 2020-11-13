192 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show an additional 192 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are over 1,200 active cases.

A total of 4,780 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 3,183 recoveries and 27 deaths.

There are 20 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

A closer look at the COVID-19 numbers shows that Kalispell has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 882, followed by Whitefish with 198 and Columbia Falls with 158.

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.