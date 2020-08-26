Menu

32 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

119 active cases reported
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-26 12:33:36-04

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 32 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead. A total of 16 new cases were reported Tuesday and 10 additional cases were reported on Monday.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning there are currently 119 active cases.

To date, a total of 539 total cases have been recorded. There have been 416 recoveries and four deaths in Flathead County.

MTN News reported on Tuesday that a COVID-19 outbreak had been confirmed at a Whitefish care facility. Additionally, it was reported on Tuesday that a City of Whitefish employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Three employees at Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to a projected increase in positive cases.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

