4 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Four additional COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department says that the new deaths are associated with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths associated with the facility is now 10. Six previous deaths had been reported at Whitefish Care and Rehab.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) previously confirmed to MTN News on Aug. 25 that a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the center.

This long-term care facility continues to be a major outbreak, according to a news release issued on Friday morning with more than 75% of residents having tested positive for COVID-19 since August.

The COVID-19 specific fatality rate for this outbreak is 19% for the time period of Aug. 9 through Sept 10, according to FCCHD.

“We extend our condolences to all the families and friends affected by these deaths,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

A total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported to date in Flathead County.