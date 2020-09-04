Menu

Additional Flathead Co. COVID-19 death tied to care facility

Whitefish Care and Rehab
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 04, 2020
KALISPELL — Local public health officials reporting an additional COVID-19 related death in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department says the latest death is associated with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility.

The total number of deaths associated with Whitefish Care and Rehab is now six while local health officials say there have now been nine COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has confirmed to MTN News on Aug. 25 that a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the center.

The long-term care facility continues to be a major outbreak, with more than 50% of residents having tested positive for COVID-19 since August, according to a news release.

The health department also notes that 13% of positive COVID-19 cases reported from the have passed away from COVID-19 since Aug. 9.

An additional 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday bringing the total number of cases to date in Flathead County to 663.

