COVID-19 forces closure of all schools in Plains

PLAINS — A continued COVID-19 outbreak has prompted all classes in Plains to be moved to remote learning.

While the high school has already moved to remote learning, now, all students will be off campus on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

"Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the school staff, Plains Schools (K-12) will be closed," a social media post states.

School work for grades K-6 will be provided via homework packets and will be available on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Meanwhile, school work for grades 7-12 will be provided online via Google Classroom.

"The school will continue its efforts to return to in person instruction as soon as feasible. We will provide further information as the week progresses," the statement reads.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows a total of 886 cases have been confirmed in Sanders County including 790 recoveries and 16 deaths. There were 80 active cases reported on Tuesday.

Noxon schools in Sanders County moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 earlier this week.