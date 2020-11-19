Flathead County adds 162 COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show an additional that Flathead County has added 162 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has risen from 1,804 on Wednesday to 1,919.

The number of coronavirus cases recorded stands at 5,488. The number of recoveries has risen to 3,542 while 27 deaths have been reported.

There are 24 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD, down from the 25 reported on Wednesday.

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.