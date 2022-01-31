Free take-home COVID-19 tests available in Kalispell Tuesday

KALISPELL — Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available Tuesday in Kalispell at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will hand out the COVID-19 tests free of charge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. — or while supplies last.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said each person may receive one test kit with each kit containing two tests and more than 6,000 kits are available for distribution.

“We hope people will come down and grab kits, we have plenty. We will still ask you how many people are in your household, we want to give one kit — which is two tests — per person in a household," Russell said.

Russell also noted that any leftover tests will be available for pickup at the Flathead City-County Health Department at 1035 1st Avenue W #5607 in Kalispell.

Tuesday's COVID-19 test distribution runs concurrently with the county's last mass vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds. Walk-in appointments are available for Tuesday's vaccine clinic.

COVID-19 vaccine will still be available by appointment at the Flathead County Health Department moving forward.

