Missoula Co. reports 17 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 17 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Wednesday update.

The number of active cases has fallen from 135 on Wednesday to 128. Five of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,619 including 8,402 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 13 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported including seven county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has dropped from 18 on Wednesday to 16.

The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 50,330 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 17,994 people are fully immunized.

Missoula County will be expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on March 28.

MCCHD announced on Wednesday that the COVID-19 California variant has been discovered in a pair of local cases.

New COVID-19 requirements were issued on March 19 for long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes operating in Missoula County.

Missoula County has entered Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.