Missoula Co. reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 17 additionally confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Wednesday update.

The number of active cases has dropped from 59 on Wednesday to 56.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,965 including 8,816 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 11 on Wednesday to eight and includes five county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at seven. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on April 15 that its mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula.

The Missoula County Board of Health also announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.