Missoula County reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 13 additional COVID-19 cases since the Thursday update.

An additional COVID-19 related death has been confirmed. No additional information is being released.

The number of active cases has risen from 101 on Thursday to 106. Three of the new cases and 11 active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,848 including 8,652 recoveries and 90 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 12 on Thursday to 10 and includes five county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 13. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 73,201 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 26,898 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available this week for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older with a clinic set to take place on Sunday.

The Osco Pharmacy inside the Albertsons at Trempers Shopping Center will be holding a clinic on Saturday with 300 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine avialable.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.