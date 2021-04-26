Missoula County reporting 2 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the Monday update.

The number of active cases stands at 62. Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 8,997 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 8,842 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are six COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missoula including three county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at eight. The MCCHD goal is to have an average case number of 25/100,000 people or less for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 100,518 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 45,518 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on April 15 that its mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula.

The Missoula County Board of Health also announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.