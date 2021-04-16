Missoula County reporting 7 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting seven additional COVID-19 cases since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases has fallen from 94 on Thursday to 88. One of the new cases and eight of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,920 including 8,740 recoveries and 92 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has ticked up to six including one county resident.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at nine The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 83,367 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 32,807 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on Thursday that its mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula starting next week.

The Missoula County Board of Health also announced on Thursday that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

The health department announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the CDC to do so.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.