State: 107 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.
However, the Flathead City-County Health Department is reporting a total of 43 new COVID-19 cases.
Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 625 active cases as of Tuesday morning.
A total of 3,176 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 2,525 recoveries and 26 deaths.
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|0-9
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|0-9
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|0-9
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|80-89
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|80-89
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|80-89
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|80-89
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|80-89
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|90-99
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|80-89
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|10/26/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|10/26/2020
The Flathead County Board of Health voted 5-to-3 against a proposal on Oct. 15 for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.
Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.
Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.