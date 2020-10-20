State: 123 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 123 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,308 active cases as of Monday morning.

A total of 2,535 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 1,135 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Flathead M 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 90-99 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 90-99 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/19/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/19/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/19/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/19/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 90-99 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/19/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/19/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/19/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/19/2020

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 5-to-3 against a proposal Thursday for increased restrictions on social gatherings as new COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

The letter states Flathead County needs to flatten the curve, so hospitals and clinics are not overwhelmed.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.