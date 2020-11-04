State: 97 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — Newly released state numbers show an additional 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map also show a total of 1,128 active cases as of Tuesday morning.

A total of 3,847 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 2,733 recoveries and 27 deaths.

Flathead F 80-89 11/03/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 90-99 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead M 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead F 80-89 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead M 80-89 11/03/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 80-89 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead M 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 10-19 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead M 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead F 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 30-39 11/03/2020 Flathead M 70-79 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 60-69 11/03/2020 Flathead F 20-29 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020 Flathead F 40-49 11/03/2020 Flathead M 50-59 11/03/2020

The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.