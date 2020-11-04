State: 97 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — Newly released state numbers show an additional 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.
Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map also show a total of 1,128 active cases as of Tuesday morning.
A total of 3,847 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 2,733 recoveries and 27 deaths.
|Flathead
|F
|80-89
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|90-99
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|80-89
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|80-89
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|80-89
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|11/03/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|11/03/2020
The Flathead County Board of Health voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.
Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials urged Flathead County residents on Oct. 12 to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.
Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.
Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.