Corvallis powerlifters heading to world championship

CORVALLIS — Powerlifting is one of the most intense sports around, and two women in Corvallis are defying the odds while breaking world records.

Holly Snyder, a teacher at Corvallis Primary School, has been powerlifting for years, on top of running the Barbell Club at Corvallis Athletics.

Snyder says the club is an avenue for anyone interested in powerlifting to get involved in that world and build a community around people with similar interests.

“Working with other people has been such a blessing because I am able to see where they’re maybe making a mistake and they also in turn are learning how to watch me and help me with certain cues,” Snyder said.

“So it’s kind of a team effort and then when we go to different events we can help each other out and encourage each other and just be in each other’s corner.”

One of those people Snyder has worked with is Kelly Simpson who, along with Snyder, has recently qualified for the United States Powerlifting World Competition in Las Vegas at the age of 64.

Simpson started lifting in 2019 and has worked her way up to become a world record holder in her age group for deadlifting. She says even though she is older, she is not slowing down.

“I like to move and I loved CrossFit and the lifting part of CrossFit was what I really enjoyed the most," Simpson said.

"So when I started deadlifting, back squatting, and benching I kind of excelled at it so I just wanted to build more on that. The more I built, the more amazed I was at my age how strong I was.”

Despite excelling at weightlifting Simpson realizes sometimes she cannot train as hard as some of her peers.

“I still go in and lift heavy I just might not do as many reps as someone else I still am in there working my muscles and building them just do it at a little slower pace so that I don’t get hurt," Simpson said.

"I also have two replaced knees, my neck is fused so I mean I’m almost bionic.”