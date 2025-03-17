FBI: Washington man arrested in Missoula on drug trafficking, firearm charges

MISSOULA — A Washington man who federal authorities say is suspected of trafficking "large amounts" of fentanyl and meth was arrested in Missoula over the weekend.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office reports Tyreece Dunbar of Seattle was arrested on Saturday on an outstanding warrant out of Washington without incident.

Dunbar is facing numerous charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Investigators received information alleging that Dunbar "was distributing large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Missoula area," a news release states.

Dunbar appeared on Monday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

Additional information from the FBI:

This investigation was conducted by the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force (MRVCTF) with assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

The FBI MRVCTF consists of agents from the FBI and investigators with the Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Kalispell Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Customs Border Protection, Border Patrol, and Montana Probation and Parole.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at later criminal proceedings.