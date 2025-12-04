Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FWP seeking info after cow elk found shot to death near Polebridge

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are looking for the public's help after a cow elk was found shot in Flathead County.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reports the animal was found on private land approximately two miles south of Polebridge near the North Fork Road.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The cow elk was discovered shot and left to waste.

FWP is urging anyone who saw suspicious activity in the North Fork area or has information about the incident to contact Game Warden McKenzie Clark at 406-249-6231.

People can click here to report information. Informants may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

