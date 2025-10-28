Man accused of trying to kill a person downtown Helena appears in court

HELENA — A man accused of trying to kill a person in downtown Helena last week made his initial appearance at the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Monday.

Randall Skates, 46, of Helena, has been charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide.

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich set his bond at $300,000 after a recommendation from the prosecution.

Helena man accused of trying to kill a person downtown appears in court

According to court documents, dispatch began receiving calls near the 100 block of South Warren Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Callers said a person was screaming that he had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found a man covered in blood, struggling to breathe with multiple stab wounds. Injuries included lacerations to his head, chest, stomach, back, and a neck wound that measured 5 inches long and ⅜ inch deep.

While officers provided medical care, the man said a person named “Randall” attacked him in the nearby pedestrian tunnel by Anchor Park.

Witnesses said they saw Skates allegedly approach the victim and, unprovoked, started attacking. Skates is then accused of leaving the area before officers arrived.

When officers found Skates, he allegedly admitted to the attack and said he intended to kill the victim, and it would be a better place if the victim were gone.

Skates is scheduled to be arraigned in state district court on November 18.

Helena police told MTN that the person stabbed last Thursday is stable and recovering.