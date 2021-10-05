Watch
Hellgate Elementary teacher pleads not guilty to charges

Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:45:17-04

MISSOULA — Hellgate Elementary District music teacher Scott Hamilton plead not guilty Tuesday morning to charges of child sexual abuse.

Hamilton, 25, is charged with felony attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children - possession of material.

Hamilton's defense requested a lower bail at Tuesday's arraignment before Missoula District Court judge Jason Marks, from $100,000 to $25,000. Judge Marks granted the lower bail.

Under the restrictions, when Hamilton makes bail, he will be released to pretrial supervision program and is not allowed to have access to the internet.

Hamilton's next court appearance has been set for Dec. 7.

