Help available for Hellgate Elementary students following teacher’s arrest

MISSOULA — A former Hellgate Elementary School music teacher is expected to appear in court on Thursday in Missoula on charges of Attempted Sexual Abuse of Children.

Police arrested 25-year-old Scott Hamilton Friday morning at the school. Court documents also state Hamilton interacted with a minor and received "sexually explicit" content from the minor. The interaction did not involve any student at Hellgate Elementary.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office Scott Hamilton

MTN News talked with Superintendent Dr. Doug Reisig about what the school is doing in the wake of Friday’s arrest. He says situations like this are not common but they are always difficult. Dr. Reisig added the top priority is the health and safety of the 1,500 students under his leadership.

School counselors, psychologists and teachers were ready to respond if the kids had any questions especially due to the nature of the charges.

Jill Valley/MTN News Hellgate Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Doug Reisig

"We have to be careful how we address it, we constantly encourage students to talk with their parents because obviously their parents are their front line education source and they can have more frank discussions with them so we try to be as gentle as we can and yet get out information as best we can that’s honest, truthful what we have at this point and to let the kids know we are here to help them through any issues or problems they might have.” - Hellgate Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Doug Reisig

Dr. Reisig says the District sent out two different notices to parents after the story broke on Friday and got them out as quickly as they could with the information they had from the Missoula Police Department.