Investigation into Clinton homicide continues

MISSOULA - We have a follow-up coverage on a homicide investigation in Missoula County.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office tells MTN News they are waiting on forensics testing in regards to the homicide of an elderly Clinton woman found dead in her home in September.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jennette Smith tells MTN News the death of 88-year-old Delphine Farmer remains under investigation. Smith says they are waiting for forensic testing and the time for the results from the testing is beyond their control.

She says no arrests have been made at this time.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25. Law enforcement arrived and found Farmer unresponsive.

MTN News will continue to provide updates once they are available.