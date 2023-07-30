Investigation into fatal Corvallis arson fire continues 3 years later

CORVALLIS- It's been three years since a fire at a Corvallis apartment complex killed three people.

Investigators believe a deadly in the early morning hours July 6, 2020 fire was started by arson, however, they're still trying to figure out who sparked the blaze at a building in the 1000 block of Main Street

"It’s been a very active case since the morning that it happened, we have a team of detectives that are assigned to that, we're also working closely with fire investigators, and experts with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and also the FBI,” said Ravalli County Sheriff Stephen Holton.

The fire at an apartment building e took the lives of David and Shandell Dewey and William Gay. Investigators ruled out accidental causes, such as electrical problems. Detectives later determined it was set by an arsonist — and arson fires are more complex to investigate.

"Arson investigations are a little bit different because the scenes are basically destroyed. However, there are techniques and ways to identify if accelerates were used and to find the origin of the fire,” Sheriff Holton explained.

Although the investigation continues three years later, the information hasn’t stopped coming in.

“We have some pretty good information we're working on and really what we're asking is the public that was here and remembers that to think back and if they remember something no matter how trivial it might seem, to let us know and let us get that into our records so we can start putting more information together,” Sheriff Holton concluded.

