Man accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash near Bigfork pleads not guilty

KALISPELL — The man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a vehicle near Bigfork killing one person and leaving another critically injured in a coma appeared in Flathead County District Court Thursday morning.

Appearing remotely via Zoom, 41-year-old Dal Segall of Corvallis pleaded not guilty to one felony charge of Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence and three felony counts of Negligent Vehicular Assault.

Segall is not currently in custody as he remains out on $500,000 bail.

The crash took place on December 1 on Montana Highway 83 near Echo Lake Café.

Segall is accused of passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone causing the head-on collision.

Wyatt Potts, 33, died at the scene of the accident. Three others were critically injured, including Potts' fiancée Teressa Brandt.

Court documents state that a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noted Segall smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes at the crash scene.

Segall admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and drinking alcohol at the Garden Bar in Bigfork before driving.

A peaceful protest was held outside of the Flathead County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 8 advocating for stricter DUI laws.

Segall is a repeat DUI offender.



A jury trial has been set for Sept. 8, 2025.