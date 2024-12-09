Bail raised to $500K for man accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash near Bigfork

KALISPELL — A Corvallis man accused of driving drunk and crashing into a vehicle near Bigfork on December 1 appeared in court Monday on four felony counts.

41-year-old Dal Jensen Segall is facing one felony charge for vehicular homicide while under the influence and three felony charges of negligent vehicular assault.

He was in Flathead County Justice Court Monday where his bail was raised from $150,000 to $500,000.



“I am heavily concerned with community safety, as well as some lack of ties to the community, along with what appears to be an ongoing issue with substance abuse and driving,” said Judge Paul Sullivan in Flathead County Justice Court.

The crash took place just after 5 pm on December 1 on Montana Highway 83 near Echo Lake Cafe.

Segall is accused of passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone causing the head-on collision.

Wyatt Potts, 33, died at the scene of the accident. Three others were critically injured, including Potts' fiancée Teressa Brandt.

Court documents state that a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noted Segall smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes at the crash scene.

Segall admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and drinking alcohol at the Garden Bar in Bigfork before driving.

Segall remains in the Flathead County Detention Center. He is due back in court on January 9, 2025.

