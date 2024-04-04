Man accused of killing woman n Bozeman pleads not guilty to all charges

BOZEMAN — Chris Foiles, the man accused of murdering his girlfriend Megan Stedman after her disappearance from the Bozeman area in December 2023, pleaded not guilty to all charges in Gallatin County District Court on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Foiles initially faced charges in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after law enforcement located him there with Stedman's body in their RV.

He was extradited back to Montana after further investigation revealed Stedman was likely dead before Foiles fled the state.

MTN News previously reported that Foiles was located in the RV while it was parked at a Walmart in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024.

When local police made contact with him, he allegedly came out and said, "I am Chris Foiles, I killed my girlfriend, she is in the RV." Police found Stedman's body inside and placed Foiles under arrest.

In March 2024, Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal out of Bonneville County, Idaho said in a joint statement with Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell:

“Additional video evidence and a recent admission from Mr. Foiles now indicate that the homicide actually occurred earlier and in a different place than he initially stated."

According to Cromwell, the Gallatin County Attorney's Office filed charges against Foiles on Friday, March 1.

Foiles was arraigned in Gallatin County Justice Court on March 14.

He is charged with deliberate homicide, identity theft, tampering with evidence, violating a no-contact order, and obstructing a peace officer.

He additionally faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly killing Stedman's dog.

Foiles remains in custody at the Gallatin County Detention Center where he will remain in custody without bail as his trial proceeds.

His next court date was scheduled for June 27, 2024.