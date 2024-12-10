Watch Now
Man accused of death of woman in Missoula pleads not guilty

James Edward Brown is facing several charges including deliberate homicide in the November death of Audrey Bird.
Zach Volheim/MTN News
James Edward Brown pleaded not guilty to several charges including deliberate homicide during a December 10, 2024, appearance in a Missoula courtroom.
MISSOULA — The man accused of murdering a woman whose body was found in a vehicle at a Missoula gas station appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

James Edward Brown pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide, Partner or Family Member Assault, and unlawful restraint in the death of 37-year-old Audrey Bird.

Police responded to a gas station at the corner of East Broadway and Madison on November 24 for a report of an unresponsive woman in a car.

Brown faces a potential maximum of 105 years in prison with a possible maximum fine of $50,500.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday they won't be seeking the death penalty.

Judge Jason Marks presided over Tuesday's arraignment.

Brown is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on March 18, 2025, at 9 a.m.

