Man charged with Missoula homicide appears in court

MISSOULA — A man who is facing a deliberate homicide charge after a woman was found dead in a car at a Missoula gas station over the weekend has made his first court appearance.

Police responded to a gas station at the corner of East Broadway and Madison on Sunday for a report of an unresponsive woman in a car.

James Edward Brown, 51, made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to face charges in connection with her death.

Brown has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide, one count of Partner Family Member Assault, and one count of unlawful restraint.

Court documents state that Brown and 37-year-old Audrey Bird had known each other for several months and were together over the weekend.

MTN News Missoula police responded to the 500 block of East Broadway on the morning of November 24, 2024, for reports of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

Brown is accused of beating and then strangling Bird to death on or around Nov. 24.

Court documents allege he drove to a Sinclair gas station with Bird's body in the vehicle, where she was later found by police.

Brown has a history of criminal behavior including domestic violence charges and a drug charge.

If found guilty in the deliberate homicide charge, Brown could face the death penalty or a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 9.