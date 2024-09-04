Watch Now
Man arrested after shooting at law enforcement, Two Bear Air in Flathead County

Law enforcement reports the man fired several gunshots, including at a Two Bear Air aircraft, near Columbia Falls
KALISPELL — A man was arrested after firing several gunshots, including at a Two Bear Air aircraft, early Wednesday morning.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sullivan Fields in Columbia Falls at approximately 2 a.m. for reports that shots had been fired in the area.

A delivery person called 9-1-1 reporting that they had been shot at after seeing a green laser aimed at them, followed by the sound of a gunshot coming from a nearby field on Sullivan Crossroad.

Dispatchers received another call at the same time from a second victim “who was audibly distraught” and arguing with a male, a news release states. Dispatchers also overheard the victim pleading with the suspect to put the gun down.

Deputies arrived at the scene and heard gunfire coming from a home. They also stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and identified the driver as the second victim who had called 9-1-1. The victim confirmed that the suspect had fired at them.

Law enforcement heard gunshots coming from the home and then rapid gunfire — accompanied by a laser — coming from the residence.

A drone was sent up to assess the situation, with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reporting that the suspect targeted the drone with the laser and gunfire.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team and Two Bear Air were then called to the scene. According to the news release, the gunfire continued as the SWAT Team arrived with the suspect — identified as 56-year-old Travis Myers — pointing the laser at various targets including the Two Bear aircraft, which was shot at.

SWAT team members tried to resolve the situation by talking with the Myers who was in a doorway of the home with a rifle at his feet. Myers refused to surrender, and “less-lethal munitions” were used, but the man remained uncooperative.

A K9 unit was then used Myers was taken into custody without further incident.

“The combined efforts of the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team, the K9 unit, and all responding agencies ensured that the standoff ended peacefully, with no injuries to innocent bystanders, victims, officers, or medical personnel,” the release concludes.

